Ram Charan applauds the passion of ‘Peddi’ maker Buchi Babu as he turns a year older

Mumbai: Ram Charan applauded the passion and eye for detail of ‘Peddi’ maker Buchi Babu Sana as he turned a year older on Sunday.

He treated the netizens with a photo of the actor and director duo posing amid a river, sitting on a huge stone.

The ‘RRR’ actor wrote on social media, “Wishing my #Peddi captain @BuchiBabuSana Garu a very happy birthday! Your passion, detailing and rooted storytelling are inspiring every single day on set.(sic)”

Ram Charan further expressed his desire to work with the director in the future.

“Let’s create many more magical stories together,” he added.

“May this year bring you all the recognition your hard work truly deserves,” the birthday post concluded.

Ahead of the release of “Peddi” on April 30, the makers added to the buzz for the action entertainer by unveiling the look of actor Jagapathi Babu in the film.

On Wednesday, the makers further revealed that Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a character called Appalasoori in the much-discussed drama.

Wishing Jagapathi Babu on his birthday, the production house, Vriddhi Cinemas, took to their official X (Previously known as Twitter ) handle and penned, “Wishing the stellar @IamJagguBhai Garu a very Happy Birthday. -Team #Peddi. His performance as ‘APPALASOORI’ will be one of the highlights of the film. ​#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026.”

With Ram Charan as the lead, “Peddi” also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in significant roles.

Jointly backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings, ‘Peddi’ is believed to be mounted on a massive scale with a whopping budget.

Talking about the technical crew, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the tunes for the drama with renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu handling the camera work.

National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli is the head of the editing department.