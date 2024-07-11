Ram Charan buys Hyderabad’s first Rolls Royce Spectre, check price

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan is not only famous for his roles in movies but also for his love for luxury cars. He has an impressive collection of high-end vehicles, showing his passion for speed and style.

And now, Ram Charan has added a new car to his collection, a sleek black Rolls Royce Spectre worth Rs 7.5 crore. This new addition is making headlines as it is the first Rolls Royce Spectre in Hyderabad. It was launched in India in January this year.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, were seen arriving in this stunning car at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. They were heading to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai, set to take place on July 12.

Ram Charan Car Collection

The actor’s car collection proves that he is an ‘automobile junkie’ and it features a lineup of luxurious and high-performance cars that truly match his larger-than-life film persona. (Below list is as per various online reports).

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 — Rs 4 crore

Aston Martin Vantage V8 — Rs 3.2 crore

Ferrari Portofino — Rs 3.50 crore

Range Rover Autobiography — Rs 2.75 crore

BMW 7 Series — Rs 1.75 crore

Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe — Rs 1 crore

On the professional front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the movie “Game Changer,” co-starring Kiara Advani.