Ram Charan fans create history with giant 256-feet cutout

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s upcoming movie, Game Changer, is already creating a buzz, thanks to his fans’ grand tribute. In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a massive 256-foot cutout of Ram Charan has been unveiled. This is believed to be the largest cutout for any Indian film star, showcasing the immense love and excitement of his fans.

The cutout, inspired by Ram Charan’s look in the movie, was built over five days by his fan group, Ram Charan Yuva Shakti. It will be officially revealed during a grand ceremony at the Vajra Grounds, where a helicopter will shower flowers on it. The event will also feature Game Changer’s producer Dil Raju and the movie team.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political action-drama set to release on January 10, 2025. The movie stars Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan, with Anjali and SJ Suryah in key roles. Produced on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it promises to be a visual treat.

The music, composed by Thaman, has already created a stir, with songs like Jargandi and Ra Machha Machha trending online.

Ram Charan’s popularity skyrocketed after his role in RRR, and this massive cutout is proof of his devoted fanbase. With its release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Game Changer is expected to be a pan-India blockbuster.