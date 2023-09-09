Ram Charan flaunts expensive watch at Hyd airport, it is worth Rs..

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, the beloved Telugu film industry power couple, have taken a well-deserved break following the birth of their adorable daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in June 2023. On September 5th, the couple was spotted at Hyderabad airport, getting ready to leave.

Ram Charan wore a stylish ensemble consisting of sleek black t-shirt and dark blue trousers. Notably, their bundle of joy, Klin Kaara, remained at home during this adventure.

Ram Charan was spotted wearing the prestigious SWATCH X OMEGA MISSION TO MERCURY timepiece, valued at $270, or approximately Rs. 22,000, to add a touch of luxury to their journey. This exquisite timepiece combines Swiss craftsmanship with Omega’s timeless elegance, making it a showpiece for any occasion.

Fans eagerly await glimpses of the couple’s cherished moments as they enjoy their first post-parenthood vacation. Ram Charan and Upasana continue to set an example for everyone by balancing work and family life.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the Game Changer movie.