Ram Charan flaunts new Jacob & Co watch worth crores, check price

At the recent pre-release event in Dallas, USA, over 10,000 fans gathered to see the superstar, Ram Charan’s energy lit up the auditorium as he danced to songs from the film

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th January 2025 12:01 pm IST
Ram Charan flaunts new Jacob & Co watch worth crores, check price
Ram Charan (X)

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of India’s biggest stars, is not just known for his acting but also for his luxurious lifestyle and incredible sense of style. As his upcoming movie Game Changer gears up for release on January 10, 2025, fans are equally excited about his on-screen performance and his off-screen charm.  

Ram Charan’s new watch worth crores  

Ram Charan is known for his love of luxury watches, and he didn’t disappoint at the recent pre-release event in Dallas, USA event. He was seen wearing a stunning Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon watch, worth a jaw-dropping Rs. 3.58 crore. This exclusive timepiece is a masterpiece, featuring an intricate design and a celestial theme that perfectly suits his elegant persona.  

Game Changer Pre-Release Event  

At the recent pre-release event in Dallas, USA, over 10,000 fans gathered to see the superstar. Ram Charan’s energy lit up the auditorium as he danced to songs from the film, leaving his international audience cheering. He also shared a heartfelt selfie video, thanking his fans for their love and support.  

Ram Charan has always impressed fans with his sharp dressing and attention to detail. Whether it’s his luxury watches, tailored outfits, or charismatic presence, he sets trends wherever he goes.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th January 2025 12:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button