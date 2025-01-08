Ram Charan flaunts new Jacob & Co watch worth crores, check price

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of India’s biggest stars, is not just known for his acting but also for his luxurious lifestyle and incredible sense of style. As his upcoming movie Game Changer gears up for release on January 10, 2025, fans are equally excited about his on-screen performance and his off-screen charm.

Ram Charan’s new watch worth crores

Ram Charan is known for his love of luxury watches, and he didn’t disappoint at the recent pre-release event in Dallas, USA event. He was seen wearing a stunning Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon watch, worth a jaw-dropping Rs. 3.58 crore. This exclusive timepiece is a masterpiece, featuring an intricate design and a celestial theme that perfectly suits his elegant persona.

Game Changer Pre-Release Event

At the recent pre-release event in Dallas, USA, over 10,000 fans gathered to see the superstar. Ram Charan’s energy lit up the auditorium as he danced to songs from the film, leaving his international audience cheering. He also shared a heartfelt selfie video, thanking his fans for their love and support.

THANK YOU SOO MUCH USA!!🫡👏♥️ MOST MEMORABLE… night!!!



Rajesh kallepalli & team Thank you for organising this amazing event.. !! #GameChanger pic.twitter.com/fQ7nt2cTPx — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 22, 2024

Ram Charan has always impressed fans with his sharp dressing and attention to detail. Whether it’s his luxury watches, tailored outfits, or charismatic presence, he sets trends wherever he goes.