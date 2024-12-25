Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s reported paychecks for Game Changer

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, known for his blockbuster performances, is making headlines not just for his films but also for his massive remuneration. His upcoming movie, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, has put him in the spotlight for being one of the highest-paid actors in India.

For Game Changer, Ram Charan is being paid a whopping Rs. 100 crores, which accounts for nearly 22% of the film’s total budget. This massive paycheck highlights his growing popularity and demand in the industry.

Setting New Benchmarks

With these numbers, Ram Charan joins the league of top actors like Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, and Prabhas, who command massive salaries for their work. His consistent box-office successes, including RRR, have solidified his position as a bankable star.

Game Changer: A Big-Budget Extravaganza

Game Changer itself is a massive project with a budget of R. 450 crores, making it one of the costliest films ever made in India. Alongside Ram Charan, Kiara Advani plays the female lead, is said to be charging Rs. 5-7 crores, marking a significant rise in her own remuneration.

Bigger Paychecks for Future Projects

Ram Charan’s earnings are set to soar even higher. For his next film, RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, he is expected to earn Rs. 125-130 crores, making him one of the most expensive actors in Indian cinema.

RC 16 is a sports drama co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, with music by A.R. Rahman, adding even more excitement to the project.

Ram Charan’s growing paycheck is a testament to his rising stardom and ability to draw audiences. With Game Changer set to release on January 10, 2025, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action.