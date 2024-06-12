Ram Charan pushes fan at Andhra CM event; Video goes viral

Hyderabad: In a recent event that caught the attention of many, Tollywood actor Ram Charan was seen pushing away a man who attempted to take a selfie with him during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

As Ram Charan made his way to the event, accompanied by his security team, a man approached him in an attempt to capture a selfie. Without hesitation, Ram Charan pushed the man aside, continuing on his path to the ceremony. This quick action was repeated when another individual tried to take a photo with the star, only to be moved away by Ram’s team.

The ceremony, a significant political event, saw the attendance of numerous celebrities, including Ram Charan, his father Mega Star Chiranjeevi, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan along with his mother #SurekhaKonidela met Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ncbn and congratuled him personally at the oath taking ceremony venue! 📸😍#RamCharan #NaraChandrababuNaidu #TeluguFilmNagar pic.twitter.com/2drlA31QgR — Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar) June 12, 2024

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently involved in several projects, including ‘Game Changer’ and the eagerly anticipated ‘RC17’. His collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar, following their successful partnership in ‘Rangasthalam’, is also highly anticipated by fans.