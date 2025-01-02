Ram Charan, Salman Khan’s reunion in Bigg Boss 18 tomorrow

Mumbai: The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18, including the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar (WKV), are set to be packed with excitement, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. With family visits creating emotional moments and drama-filled twists, there’s one more reason to tune in. WKV will feature a special appearance by none other than Ram Charan, marking his debut on the Bigg Boss Hindi stage.

Ram Charan, the celebrated Tollywood actor and global sensation, will join host Salman Khan for a fun-filled episode to promote his upcoming film Game Changer along with his co-star Kiara Advani. This marks the first time Ram Charan will be a part of the Bigg Boss Hindi franchise, although his connection with the show isn’t entirely new. The actor had previously made a memorable appearance in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 finale which concluded recently.

The shoot for this episode is scheduled to take place tomorrow, and fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion of these two stars.

Salman Khan, Ram Charan bond

Salman Khan and Ram Charan share a longstanding friendship, which is well-known in the film industry. Bhaijan, known for his generosity, appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather without charging any fee. In turn, Ram Charan made a grand appearance in Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the popular song “Yentamma,” where the duo showcased their electrifying dance moves.

Their camaraderie extends beyond their professional collaborations. Ram Charan is often seen hosting Salman Khan when he visits Hyderabad, and Salman reciprocates the gesture by inviting Ram Charan whenever he is in Mumbai. Fans of both stars are now hoping for even more joint ventures, with rumors circulating that Salman Khan may play a pivotal role in Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

With such a strong bond between the two actors, this episode of Bigg Boss 18 is sure to be one for the books, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their next on-screen appearance together.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.