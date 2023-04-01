Ram Charan spotted wearing Dior spectacles at Hyd airport, they are worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is not only a Telugu film actor but also a fashion icon who has never failed to impress us with his fashionable appearances. The actor was recently spotted at the airport with his wife Upasana and their dog Rhyme, and all eyes were on his stunning Dior spectacles.

If you are Ram Charan and Dior fan, you must be curious to know the whopping price of those dashing spectacles.Well, they are worth Rs 44K. Luxury eyewear has grown in popularity in the fashion industry, and Ram Charan has proven that he knows how to rock it.

For the unversed, Dior is a French luxury fashion house synonymous with sophistication and elegance. Their eyewear collection is known for its exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite designs, and celebrities are frequently seen wearing Dior spectacles.

Ram Charan’s latest airport look has raised the bar for fashion enthusiasts yet again, and his choice of Dior spectacles only adds to his allure.

On the professional front, Ram Charan has RC16 in his kitty. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie stars Kiara Advani in the female lead role.