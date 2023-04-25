Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby gender revealed. It’s a….

Hyderabad: Get ready to shower some pink love on Ram Charan and Upasana, Tollywood’s power couple, who are expecting their first child — a baby girl! Yes, you read that right! The news has sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans and followers eagerly anticipating the arrival of the newest member of the family.

The Mirchi 9 website stated in its report that Charan confirmed the baby’s gender in a recent interview with a national media journalist. “My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way”, Charan says in the video as per the news portal. Not only that, but the couple hinted at the pregnancy with a pink-themed baby shower in Hyderabad recently in which Upasana donned pink outfit.

Allu Arjun fueled the flames with a mysterious post that included a pink heart emoji wrapped in a gift. Interestingly, Ram Charan and Upasana will become the first Tollywood celebrity couple to have a baby girl as their first child.

Fans are excited for the soon-to-be parents, and they can’t wait to see the adorable little girl. It’s time to paint the town pink and rejoice with Ram Charan and Upasana on this joyous occasion!