Ram Charan’s adorable Father’s Day snap with daughter goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s beloved actor, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Konidela, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on June 15. The couple, who have been a pillar of strength for each other, are blessed with a daughter named Klin Kaara.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Ram Charan shared a heartwarming picture on social media that instantly went viral. The picture captures a tender moment with his daughter, as he holds her high, smiling joyfully at one another.

The couple also marked their wedding anniversary with touching posts. Upasana shared a dreamy picture of the family, where they walk hand-in-hand with little Klin Kaara in tow. Ram Charan exuded casual elegance in an off-white shirt paired with beige pants, while Upasana looked radiant in a blue ensemble. Klin Kaara stole the show in her floral dress and pink shoes.

Also Read Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni mark 12th wedding anniversary with heartfelt family picture

Upasana’s heartfelt message on Instagram expressed gratitude towards their well-wishers: “Here’s to 12 years of togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you has played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude!”

Ram Charan’s response to his wife’s post was equally endearing and has been winning hearts across the internet. “Upsi I enjoy being your better half,” he commented, reaffirming his love and commitment.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently involved in several projects, including ‘Game Changer’ and the eagerly anticipated ‘RC17’. His collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar, following their successful partnership in ‘Rangasthalam’, is also highly anticipated by fans.