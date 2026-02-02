Hyderabad: Tollywood’s star couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are currently enjoying a special phase in their lives as they have become parents to three children. On Saturday, the couple welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. On Sunday, they shared their happiness with fans through a joint statement, expressing gratitude for the love and support they received.

Amid these celebrations, a photo of their elder daughter Klin Kaara has been leaked online. The image, taken outside Apollo Hospital, is now going viral on social media.

On Sunday, Ram Charan was mobbed by fans when he arrived at Apollo Hospital to visit Upasana and their newborn twins. Large crowds gathered outside the hospital, turning the visit into an emotional yet tense moment despite tight security arrangements.

Videos circulating online show Ram Charan stepping out of his car with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara in his arms. Her face was partially covered with a red cloth to protect her from the crowd. However, shortly after, her face was revealed in another photo that has since gone viral.

Ram Charan, Upasana’s joint statement

Earlier, Ram Charan and Upasana confirmed the birth of their twins, a boy and a girl through a joint statement. Ram said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I’m thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers who have supported us through every moment.”

Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate and understand that true legacy lies in giving back.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.