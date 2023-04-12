Ram Charan’s expensive pet Rhyme’s price will stun you!

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan has won over his fans’ hearts not only with his acting abilities, but also with his affection for his furry baby, Rhyme. Though Charan is not very active on social media, he enjoys sharing pictures of his Toy Poodle (Rhyme) on Instagram.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, lavishly pamper their pet dog. The couple frequently posts photos of the RRR actor cuddling and kissing Rhyme, and the little pooch appears to enjoy car rides, vacations, and even film shoots with his adoring owners.

Do you know the price of the dog?

Ram Charan’s adorable companion reportedly costs between Rs 35,000 and Rs 70,000, which is the average price for a Toy Poodle dog breed in India. Rhyme bears a striking resemblance to Ram Charan’s sister Sreeja’s pet Toffee, emphasizing the family’s is fond for adorable furry companions.

Recently the adorable video of the reuniting of Ram Charan and his furry friend in the airport has caught everyone’s eye. The couple flew out to Dubai for their Baby Shower party, as in the airport Upasana was seen carrying Rhyme along with her, not by hands but instead in a uber-stylish tote bag in a much-in-demand Christian Dior tote bag worth a whopping Rs 3 lakh.

It’s heartwarming to see celebrities like Ram Charan care about animals and share their joy with their fans. Rhyme has undoubtedly captured the attention from the Ram Charan fans, who are also eagerly await for more lovely images of the adorable duo.