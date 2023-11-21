Ram Charan’s Ferrari spotted in Hyderabad, it is worth Rs…

Mumbai: Tollywood sensation Ram Charan is not just a star on the silver screen, he is also known for his love for his swanky and multi-crore car collection. He is a big fan of luxurious wheels. Known for his penchant for extravagant cars, the actor boasts an impressive fleet that reflects his love for speed and style.

Ram Charan’s Ferrari Grabs Attention

One standout in his collection is the Ferrari Portofino, a luxury supercar with a jaw-dropping price tag of approximately Rs. 3.50 crore. Ram Charan acquired this red beast a few years ago. The actor is frequently seen cruising through the streets of Hyderabad in his prized possession.

Recently, a video surfaced on Instagram capturing the actor entering his house in Hyderabad. Check out the video below.

Ram Charan Complete Car Collection

For those curious about Ram Charan’s automotive kingdom, it’s not just the Ferrari Portofino that turns heads. The actor’s car collection proves that he is an ‘automobile junkie’ and it features a lineup of luxurious and high-performance cars that truly match his larger-than-life film persona. (Below list is as per various online reports).

Rolls Royce Phantom — Rs 9.57 crore

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 — Rs 4 crore

Aston Martin Vantage V8 — Rs 3.2 crore

Ferrari Portofino — Rs 3.50 crore

Range Rover Autobiography — Rs 2.75 crore

BMW 7 series — Rs 1.75 crore

Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe — Rs 1 crore

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version.



The edition is priced around ₹4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

Upcoming Projects

Ram Charan will be next seen in RC 16, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It stars Kiara Advani in the female lead role.