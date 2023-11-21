Ram Charan’s Ferrari spotted in Hyderabad, it is worth Rs…

Mumbai: Tollywood sensation Ram Charan is not just a star on the silver screen, he is also known for his love for his swanky and multi-crore car collection. He is a big fan of luxurious wheels. Known for his penchant for extravagant cars, the actor boasts an impressive fleet that reflects his love for speed and style.
Ram Charan’s Ferrari Grabs Attention
One standout in his collection is the Ferrari Portofino, a luxury supercar with a jaw-dropping price tag of approximately Rs. 3.50 crore. Ram Charan acquired this red beast a few years ago. The actor is frequently seen cruising through the streets of Hyderabad in his prized possession.
Recently, a video surfaced on Instagram capturing the actor entering his house in Hyderabad. Check out the video below.
Ram Charan Complete Car Collection
For those curious about Ram Charan’s automotive kingdom, it’s not just the Ferrari Portofino that turns heads. The actor’s car collection proves that he is an ‘automobile junkie’ and it features a lineup of luxurious and high-performance cars that truly match his larger-than-life film persona. (Below list is as per various online reports).
- Rolls Royce Phantom — Rs 9.57 crore
- Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 — Rs 4 crore
- Aston Martin Vantage V8 — Rs 3.2 crore
- Ferrari Portofino — Rs 3.50 crore
- Range Rover Autobiography — Rs 2.75 crore
- BMW 7 series — Rs 1.75 crore
- Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe — Rs 1 crore
Upcoming Projects
Ram Charan will be next seen in RC 16, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It stars Kiara Advani in the female lead role.