Ram Charan’s Game Changer shooting resumes in Hyderabad, where?

Hyderabad: Game Changer is an upcoming Telugu political action thriller film directed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is the 15th film of Ram Charan and the 50th project of the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Game Changer is one of the most-awaited Telugu projects, especially after the phenomenal success of RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, was a blockbuster movie that grossed over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

The latest news on the film shoot is that a new 10-day schedule started today in Ramoji Film City. Ram Charan is going to be part of this shoot. A big action sequence has been planned which is being choreographed by Anbariv Masters. Previously they worked for popular movies ‘KGF’ and ‘Vikram’.

Fight Sequence Shoot Started On Charan In RFC 😍#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/DYT1ufIvaw — 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓𝕸aͥ𝖗vͣeͫ𝖑🧚‍♀️ (@IsaNiha_) February 20, 2024

Image Source: Twitter

Shankar, the director who is known for making large-scale films like Robot, 2.0, and Indian, is making his directorial debut in Telugu with Game Changer. Kiara Advani, a popular Bollywood actress, will be seen playing the female lead in the movie. Kiara has acted in Telugu movies such as Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama before.

Apart from the lead pair, the movie features a supporting cast including Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and more. The makers are now planning to wrap up the film by June 2024 and release it in September 2024.