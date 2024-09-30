Ram Charan’s Game Changer’s new reported release date, not Dec 20

Hyderabad: Game Changer starring mega powerstar Ram Charan, is creating a lot of buzz. Directed by the talented Shankar Shanmugam, this movie promises to be full of action and suspense. Kiara Advani stars opposite Charan as the female lead, making it a highly anticipated release for the holiday season.

Originally set to release on December 20, 2024, there are reports that the film might be pushed further to December 25, 2024. This would make it a perfect Christmas gift for fans. Everyone is eagerly waiting for official news, but the excitement keeps growing.

A Star-Studded Cast

Along with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film features talented actors like SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Naveen Chandra. Each actor brings something special to the film, promising performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The soundtrack is being composed by Thaman, known for his catchy tunes. Fans are especially excited about the second single, “Ra Macha Macha,” which is released today.

In a recent interview, producer Dil Raju shared some exciting updates that have fans buzzing. One big announcement is that the teaser for Game Changer will be released in October, just in time for Dussehra. This teaser will give fans a sneak peek into the film and create even more excitement.