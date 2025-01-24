Ram Charan’s Game Changer’s ultra HD version leaked online

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s political drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar, was released on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranthi festival season. Made with a huge Rs. 400 crore budget, the film featured Kiara Advani as the female lead and showcased grand visuals and music by Thaman. Fans had high expectations, but the film faced mixed reviews at the box office.

Game Changer’s HD Version Leaked Online

Just weeks after its release, Game Changer suffered a major setback when its Ultra HD version with 5.1 audio was leaked online. The pirated version spread quickly on social media, local TV channels, and even buses. This early leak hurt the movie’s collections and disappointed the team and fans.

A Common Problem in Tollywood

The Telugu film industry has been battling piracy for years, but the early HD leak of Game Changer was especially damaging. Normally, HD versions appear during a movie’s OTT release, but this leak happened much sooner, affecting the film’s earnings and reputation.

OTT Release

Despite the challenges, fans are excited about the movie’s OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, expected on February 14, 2025. However, the Hindi version may not be part of the initial release.