Ram Charan’s GIFT for Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt recently shared a heartwarming story about her co-star, Ram Charan, and his thoughtful gesture for her daughter, Raha. While Alia, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR didn’t spend much time together during the filming of RRR, they became close during the movie’s promotions.

A Unique Gift for Raha

Alia revealed that a month after Raha was born, she received a surprising message. Someone told her, “Ma’am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant.” At first, Alia was shocked and thought a real elephant might be on its way! However, it turned out to be a beautifully carved wooden elephant. Ram Charan had also adopted a real elephant in the wild in Raha’s name.

Alia explained that the wooden elephant, which they named “Ele,” now sits near their dining table at home. Raha loves playing with it and often hops on it. Alia described this as a very sweet and thoughtful gift from Ram Charan.

Alia mentioned that although the three stars didn’t spend much time together on set, their friendship blossomed during the promotions of RRR. She fondly remembered how close they became while traveling and working together.

Ram Charan, too, has praised Alia’s acting talent. He shared that he admired her work in films like Highway and Raazi, and after working with her in RRR, he became an even bigger fan. He also appreciated how professional she was on set, especially when she delivered her Telugu lines perfectly.