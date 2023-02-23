Ram Charan’s little fan breaks down in US – Viral Video



Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan is making waves in the United States with his charming personality and kind gestures. He is not only attending the 95th Academy Awards, but he is also making an impression on American television with his appearance on the popular show ‘Good Morning America.’ But it was his act of kindness to a little girl in tears that drew the most attention from his fans.

Ram Charan noticed a young girl crying as he was leaving the ABC studios after his interview. When he saw the little girl in tears, he went back to comfort her. He approached her, shook her hands, and took a selfie with her, which brightened her day. This act of kindness has won him many fans’ hearts, and people are praising him for his golden heart for children. Check out the viral video below.

Ram Charan’s affection for children is not new. He has always had a soft spot for children and enjoys spending time with them. In fact, he has been attending meet-and-greet events in the US to interact with NRIs and fans during his stay. Photos and videos from these events have gone viral on social media, and fans are adoring his charming personality and fashion sense.

Ram Charan’s appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ was also historic because he was the show’s first Indian guest. The actor is in the US to attend the Oscars, where his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie RRR is nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Many of his supporters are rooting for him to win the award.



