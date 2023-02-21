Ram Charan’s Mercedes-Maybach spotted in Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema and is known for living a king-size life. He also owns a number of exotic automobiles. Charan has a collection of high-end luxury and sports cars in his garage, some of which are extremely rare due to their exclusivity.

Ram Charan’s super luxurious black beast ‘Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600’ is currently the talk of the town among his fans and media circles. The actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Monday evening as he jetted off for the Oscars. He looked dashing in a black attire. But everybody’s eyes were on the actor’s car as it made its grand entrance at the airport.

This is one of the most expensive SUVs that Ram Charan owns. It’s price in India is Rs 2.4cr but according to media reports, the RRR actor has customized his SUV. So, he paid a massive Rs. 4cr for it that he bought in 2021.

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version.



The edition is priced around ₹4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

Ram Charan Car Collection

Ram Charan, who is a car enthusiast, owns a number of high-end vehicles. (Below list is as per various news articles).