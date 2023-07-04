Ram Charan’s pricey Rolex watch grabs eyeballs at Hyd airport

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are well-known for making a fashion statement wherever they go, and these new T-town parents have also set new fashion standards throughout their pregnancy. Whenever the couple was spotted out, they made jaw-dropping fashion statements, whether it was in clothes or accessories.

Ram Charan is well-known for his outstanding dress sense, and he never fails to make a statement. His impressive collection of luxurious watches often grabs attention. The actor’s was recently photographed at the Hyderabad airport wearing a Rolex GMT Master 2 (2022 New) watch, which improved his taste and desire for luxury.

The luxurious time piece on Ram Charan’s wrist is worth Rs. 20.4L. This opulent clock represents the actor’s taste in high-end accessories as well as his admiration for the finer things in life. The excellent design and craftsmanship of the timepiece make it a sought-after item among watch enthusiasts.

Ram Charan continues to elevate the bar in Tollywood with his extraordinary talent and magnetic screen presence, as he will be seen next in the Game Changer film, capturing spectators and leaving a lasting impression.