Hyderabad: Ram Charan and luxury go hand in hand! The Telugu superstar, known for his impeccable style, has a keen eye for high-end timepieces. His collection of rare and exquisite watches is nothing short of extraordinary, and fans love getting glimpses of his prized possessions.

Recently, Ram Charan was spotted wearing a stunning Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 during an outing. The Swiss masterpiece, known for its intricate jigsaw puzzle-inspired design, is available in white, rose, and yellow gold. According to The Indian Horology, the market price of this exclusive timepiece is a jaw-dropping Rs 2.19 crore!

To put things into perspective, this amount is enough to buy a lavish flat in Hyderabad’s prime locations, including Kokapet, the Financial District, and Gachibowli. Clearly, when it comes to luxury, Ram Charan spares no expense.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer, directed by Shankar, alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, and others. His next, tentatively titled RC16, is with Buchi Babu Sana and co-stars Janhvi Kapoor.