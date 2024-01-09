Ram idol’s Ayodhya tour cancelled due to crowd management concerns

Crowd management concerns raised by security agencies have led to the cancellation of the city tour.

Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled a procession scheduled for January 17 that would have allowed devotees to catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla across the Ayodhya city, ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, a Trust official said.

Instead, the trust will now arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior functionary of the Trust said.

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have ‘darshan’ of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.

