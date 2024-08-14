Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj fails to obtain US visa

Bengaluru: Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj has failed to obtain a US visa, sources in his family said on Wednesday.

Mysuru-based Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol installed at Ayodhya’s Ram temple, was supposed to travel to the US this month-end on a 20-day trip.

The 41-year-old was scheduled to attend the 12th AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference in Richmond, Virginia.

He was also slated to attend some other events in the US.

“He had applied for visa, filled all the columns in the from and produced necessary documents but his application was rejected. The reason is not known,” a family member said.