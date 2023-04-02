Ram Navami violence: 1 killed, 6 injured & 80 arrested in Bihar

Tensions remained high in Bihar even a day after Ram Navami, as new violence in Rohtas and Nalanda districts yesterday, the police said.

One person was murdered and many others were injured in Nalanda’s Biharsharif during skirmishes between two groups last evening, while six others were hurt in a bomb blast in Rohtas district’s Sasaram town.

The blast occurred at a residence in Sasaram, the police said and a two-wheeler was retrieved from the scene.

To ensure law and order in the region, police have issued prohibitory orders in Nalanda. On Friday, clashes were reported in both districts.

Since Thursday, tensions have been mounting over the removal of Ram Navami processions. By Friday afternoon, the tension had escalated into full-fledged fights, with both sides throwing stones at one other.

District Magistrate of Nalanda Shashank Shubhankar stated that at least 80 persons have been detained, and community leaders are organising meetings to urge people to keep the peace.

Senior officials are present in the affected districts, and security has been enhanced in Nalanda and Rohtas, they said, adding that social media is also being monitored to avoid the transmission of false or inflammatory news.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was due to visit Sasaram today, spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday about the state’s violent situation.

After communal tensions in the area, Shah cancelled his trip to the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were triggered by some people indulging in “gadbad” (mischief) and rejected the BJP’s charge that it indicated poor law and order situation in the state.

Interacting with media persons here on Saturday, Kumar also made light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceling his tour of Sasaram given the riots, remarking, “I don’t know why he was coming and I don’t understand why he decided not to come”.

“Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area. It’s not natural . We know that some people are indulging in “gadbad” (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. We will not allow this to happen,” the chief minister said.