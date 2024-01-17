Ram temple consecration: Slogans written on walls in Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: With only a week left for consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir Ayodhya, slogans written in saffron colour which read “Ayodhya Mein Ram Ram”, appeared on some walls in Begum Bazaar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Some people took the photograph of the writings and circulated it on social media platforms. Police have taken note of the incident and have started looking for those who wrote the slogans on the walls. Police is on high alert in view of the Ram Mandi consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Begum Bazaar and nearby localities of Dhoolpet, Bartaan Bazaar, Jummerat Bazaar, Mangalhat, Goshamahal, Siddiamber Bazaar, Gowliguda are sensitive localities. There is huge presence of workers affiliated to Hindu organisations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Sree Ram Sena and other local groups.