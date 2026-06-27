Ram temple donation: People’s faith played with, says Akhilesh

Lucknow: Amidst the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, June 27, said that the people’s faith has been played with, and if his party is voted to power, they would develop Ayodhya into an “inimitable” sacred city.

Speaking to reporters after attending a wedding ceremony in Azamgarh, Akhilesh said that the theft of offerings made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is condemnable and a matter of concern.

“Ayodhya is a place of faith for followers of the Sanatan tradition, not just within the country but across the world. Since it is a holy city, it holds a deep emotional significance for them,” he said, according to the statement released by his party.

“Following reports of the theft, the government was compelled to bow to pressure and constitute an SIT (Special Investigation Team). However, the fact that the SIT’s report was submitted to a specific individual raises questions,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh alleged that “for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), money is the only religion. People’s faith has been played with” and asked how the state’s chief minister, who frequently visited Ayodhya, could be unaware of the theft of offerings.

Where was his intelligence network, he questioned.

Earlier, in a post on X, Yadav said, “With devotion and integrity, we take this pledge that, by forming a new government, we shall develop Ayodhya into a peerless and inimitable sacred city, where devotees from across the world will experience the unparalleled essence of true spirituality.”

A few weeks ago, the SP chief alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations received by the trust, triggering a political row.

The trust denied the allegations, asserting that its accounts are transparent and regularly audited.

The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently constituted an SIT to examine the allegations. Based on the SIT’s findings, an FIR was registered, and several people have been arrested. The probe is underway.