Ram temple funds row: Congress seeks SC-monitored probe

Jammu: The Congress on Friday, July 10, demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial enquiry into the alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accusing the BJP-led Centre of remaining silent over what it described as a “betrayal of devotees’ faith”.

The party questioned the functioning of the trust and sought answers from the Union government regarding the alleged mismanagement of donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“There should be an independent judicial enquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The entire matter must be investigated to establish who orchestrated this alleged plunder and under whose protection it continued for years,” AICC chairman of the Media and Publicity Department and MP Pawan Khera told reporters here. He demanded an immediate dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

“The present Trust should be dissolved and reconstituted with religious leaders, eminent citizens, administrative experts, and independent members to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.

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Flanked by J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, he said there was no immediate response from the BJP or the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to the allegations made by the Congress leaders.

Alleging that the issue was not merely a financial scandal but a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees, Khera claimed that donations made by people across the country in the name of Lord Ram deserved complete transparency and accountability.

He referred to the reported resignations of former trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, saying they raised serious questions about the trust’s functioning. He questioned the role of other office-bearers and alleged that accountability was limited to lower-level employees while senior functionaries escaped action.

Khera cited media reports alleging accounting irregularities, fake receipts and financial manipulation in the trust’s affairs, and questioned the appointment of new office-bearers despite the ongoing controversy.

Claiming that the Prime Minister’s Office played a role in the trust’s constitution and administrative structure, the Congress leader said the Union government could not absolve itself of responsibility. The Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the Centre’s role in the trust’s constitution and oversight and clarify its stand on the allegations.

The party also sought registration of FIRs and legal action against those allegedly involved, along with a comprehensive forensic audit of all donations, offerings, land transactions and expenditures related to the Ram Temple.

Khera said Lord Ram belongs to the faith of millions of Indians, not to any political party. He said any alleged misuse of donations made in His name should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible should be brought to justice.

Amid the row, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Friday that the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple has “deeply hurt” the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

Two days later, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said he agrees with Hosabale’s statement.

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7.

An FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by the SIT, which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Eight people associated with the temple’s donation and counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing.