Ram temple ‘purified’ after Rajasthan Dalit LoP pays visit

A Ram temple in Alwar was allegedly purified on the orders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former MLA Gyandev Ahuja after a visit was paid by Rajasthan’s Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, who also is a Dalit.

Jully had attended the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at the temple on Ram Navami day, April 6.

Local reports suggest that after the Dalit Congress leader left, Ahuja sprinkled gangajal all over its premises, an attempt to “purify” the temple.

As the incident came to light, Jully, expressed his anger calling out Ahuja’s caste-driven mind. Taking on X, he said that Ahuja not only an attack on his personal faith but also endorsed untouchability.

“यह केवल एक नेता का अपमान नहीं है, यह देश के दलित समाज का अपमान है।”



नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री टीकाराम जूली जी द्वारा अलवर में भगवान श्रीराम के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा महोत्सव में पूजा-अर्चना किए जाने के बाद, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता ज्ञानदेव आहूजा द्वारा मंदिर को गंगाजल से शुद्ध करना न केवल… — Mukesh Bhakar (@MukeshBhakar_) April 7, 2025

“Does BJP hate Dalits so much that it cannot even see us doing puja? Do only BJP leaders have the right over God?” he posed. Jully demanded that CM Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state unit president Madan Rathore clarify whether they support “washing” a temple if a Dalit visits it.

Not ready to admit his mistake, the BJP leader claimed that those who do not believe in Lord Ram were invited to attend Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. He termed non-believers of Lord Ram as ‘sinful’ and justified the “purification” through gangajal.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot have termed Ahuja’s act an insult to a Dalit. Criticising Ahuja, Gehlot took to X to say, “The incident where BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja sprinkled Ganga water after the Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited the temple reflects the BJP’s narrow-mindedness towards Dalits. This is unacceptable in the 21st century and deserves strong condemnation.”

(With inputs from PTI)