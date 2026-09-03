Ram temple trust’s new CEO holds first meeting in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Ram temple trust’s first chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, on Thursday, September 3, attended his first meeting with members and office-bearers after reaching Ayodhya, where he was briefed on the trust’s functioning, including its accounting and administrative arrangements.

The meeting was held at the trust’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra office at Ramghat.

“It was an introductory meeting where I met other members of the trust. I will take a few more days to understand my role and duties,” Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

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The trust’s General Secretary Govind Dev Giri said, “The trust members had a formal introduction with the new CEO today. SOPs for the CEO specifying duties and responsibilities will be made in the coming days.”

Mishra is currently staying at the temple trust office and is expected to attend a couple of more meetings later in the day, sources said.

The 62-year-old former Air Marshal, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, arrived in Ayodhya from Delhi by flight on Thursday morning and visited the Ram temple to offer prayers.

Earlier, Mishra said he was grateful to the selection committee and considered his appointment a result of Lord Ram’s blessings.

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“I consider myself the most fortunate person today to have been given vital responsibilities twice in my life — once for national service and now for the organisation and administration of Shri Ram’s temple and for Shri Ram’s devotees,” he had said.

The CEO’s appointment comes as part of the trust’s efforts to overhaul the administration’s functioning following the controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, which led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.

The trust on Wednesday appointed Govind Dev Giri as general secretary, Mahesh Bhagchandka as treasurer and inducted new trustees, including Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav.

The restructuring is aimed at strengthening the trust’s administrative and financial functioning amid the expanding responsibilities associated with the Ram temple.

Earlier in the day, Giri met former trust general secretary Champat Rai at Bharat Kuti in Karsevak Puram. Former trust member Anil Mishra and trust special invitee and VHP Central Advisory Committee member Dinesh G were also present during the meeting, which continued for over an hour.

The meeting between Giri and Rai was held behind closed doors.