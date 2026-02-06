Ramayana, Dhurandhar2, and more: Top Indian films of 2026

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has entered a new era of mega‑budget filmmaking, evolving from regional hits like Pushpa and Bahubali to films that dominate the global stage. These movies shattered box office records, proving the power of pan-India storytelling and setting a new standard for scale, star power, and visual spectacle. Films like Dhurandhar now a successful franchise have shown that even action dramas can achieve massive success.

As we look to 2026, the industry is gearing up for a landmark year, with high‑budget releases, franchise-driven films, and pan‑Indian strategies aimed at dominating both theatres and streaming platforms. Here’s a look at the four biggest films of 2026, set to break records and redefine the box office.

The Biggest Films of 2026

1. Ramayana

Budget: Rs. 2000 Cr

With a colossal budget of Rs. 2000 crore, Ramayana is one of the most expensive films in Indian history. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film aims to break the Rs. 2500 crore mark globally. Its mythological storyline and stunning visuals are expected to attract audiences worldwide.

2. Dhurandhar2

Budget: Zero

While Dhurandhar2 doesn’t have a traditional budget, it’s already in huge profit. The first Dhurandhar film grossed over Rs. 1000 crore, and its sequel is expected to make the biggest profit for any Indian film. The fan base and early excitement make it one of the most profitable releases of the year.

3. Toxic

Budget: Rs. 400 Cr

With a budget of Rs. 400 crore, Toxic is poised to become a massive hit. The film is expected to break even at Rs. 550 crore, and early teasers have already sparked huge excitement. It’s set to be a box-office success, thanks to its wide appeal and thrilling action.

4. King

Budget: Rs. 350 Cr

King is another highly anticipated film with a Rs. 350 crore budget. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to cross its Rs. 500 crore breakeven mark in just one week. With SRK’s massive fan following, it’s predicted to be a box-office sensation.

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Indian cinema, with films targeting big profits, global appeal, and unprecedented success. Indian filmmakers are now competing on the world stage, and these upcoming films are set to make history.