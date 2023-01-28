Ramcharitmanas row: Ayodhya seer announces ‘bounty of Rs 500’ on SP leader

Tapasvi Chhavni Temple chief priest Mahant Paramhans Das told PTI, "I will give a reward of Rs 500 to the person who will behead Maurya who had recently shown disrespect to Ramcharitmanas."

Swami Prasad Maurya

Ayodhya: An Ayodhya seer on Saturday announced “a bounty of Rs 500” on senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly disrespecting the Ramcharitmanas.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned”.

