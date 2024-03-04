Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Authorities look for suspects beyond Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) and allied investigative agencies have broadened their scope, reaching out to neighboring states in their quest to apprehend the suspects linked to the Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case.

Venturing into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, investigation teams are diligently gathering crucial insights.

The move comes as officials uncover striking parallels between the Rameswaram Cafe explosion and previous incidents like the Mangalore cooker bomb blast and the Coimbatore bomb blast in Tamil Nadu.

Utilizing surveillance footage from both the Rameswaram cafe’s CC camera and street-level recordings, skilled professionals are meticulously crafting composite sketches.

These detailed drawings aim to encapsulate various physical features of the suspect, including beard styles, facial hair, head coverage, and eyewear, aiding law enforcement in their pursuit.

In past cases, facial composite sketches have proved instrumental in identifying suspects. Authorities remain hopeful that this approach will yield crucial breakthroughs in the ongoing probe.

There is speculation that the prime suspect in the Rameswaram cafe blast may have fled across state borders before the detonation occurred at 12:56 PM.

Before the blast, surveillance footage captured the suspect’s visit to the cafe at 11:40 AM, where they appeared to exhibit suspicious behavior, repeatedly checking their watch.

Following a brief visit and leaving a bag at the hand-washing spot, the suspect departed, only for the explosion to occur later.

Leading the charge, a CCB team meticulously combed through the blast site at Rameswaram Cafe in Kundalahalli.

Gathering vital intel from hotel staff and locals, the team meticulously retraced the suspect’s movements, analyzing key locations captured on surveillance cameras.