Rameshwaram Cafe blast: vital clues collected about bomber, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that vital clues have been collected regarding the man suspected of carrying out an IED blast on March 1 here at the Rameshwaram Cafe.

Speaking to reporters in Bidar city, CM Siddaramaiah said that the police have been looking for the bomber while adding that much cannot be spoken about the clues gathered by the probe agencies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Special Wing of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police have launched a search for the suspected bomber against whom the NIA has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

“Some vital clues were gathered but they cannot be revealed,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the officials involved in the investigation of the case have collected more information on the suspected bomber.

The police have ascertained that the bomber had changed his dress near the Hoodi locality close to the Whitefield area where the explosion happened.

The authorities have recovered a cap with the number 10 written on it abandoned by the accused.

The police have been able to get a clear photograph of the bomber without the cap. It has also been learned that the suspect spoke to some people in Hindi, sources said.

An NIA team on Thursday was in the state’s Bellary city in connection with its probe into the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case.

The team reached the city in the early hours of Thursday.

A source said that more than 10 NIA officers were in Bellary to collect information regarding the cafe blast case.

According to sources, the suspected bomber had travelled to Tumakuru from Bengaluru after carrying out the explosion and from there, he went to Bellary.

An NIA team also went to the Tumakuru bus stand where the suspect is said to have been seen.