Ramky, Raheja, Yashoda to develop new school infrastructure in Telangana

Ramky Foundation will contribute Rs 19.66 crore, accounting for 40 per cent of the total project cost, a release stated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 7:49 pm IST
Government officials and women representatives participate in signing documents at the Telangana governme.

Hyderabad: Ramky Foundation on Saturday, May 23, signed an agreement with the Telangana government to build a new integrated campus from pre-primary to intermediate level at Jawahar Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

It will contribute Rs 19.66 crore, accounting for 40 per cent of the total project cost, a release said.

Additionally, the foundation will bear Rs 10.4 crore expenditure for the upgradation of Zilla Parishad High School Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

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The project includes infrastructure development from pre-primary to Class 5 and intermediate education.

Raheja Group and Yashoda Foundation also signed agreements with the government as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

K Raheja Group will fund Rs 50.50 crore for the development of educational infrastructure from pre-primary to intermediate level at Kondapur in Rangareddy district.

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Meanwhile, Yashoda Hospitals will provide Rs 12.20 crore for infrastructure development for pre-primary, Class 6 and Class 7 facilities at Mandal Parishad Primary School Subhash Nagar, Uppal.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 7:49 pm IST

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