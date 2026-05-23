Ramky, Raheja, Yashoda to develop new school infrastructure in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ramky Foundation on Saturday, May 23, signed an agreement with the Telangana government to build a new integrated campus from pre-primary to intermediate level at Jawahar Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

It will contribute Rs 19.66 crore, accounting for 40 per cent of the total project cost, a release said.

Additionally, the foundation will bear Rs 10.4 crore expenditure for the upgradation of Zilla Parishad High School Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

The project includes infrastructure development from pre-primary to Class 5 and intermediate education.

Raheja Group and Yashoda Foundation also signed agreements with the government as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

K Raheja Group will fund Rs 50.50 crore for the development of educational infrastructure from pre-primary to intermediate level at Kondapur in Rangareddy district.

Meanwhile, Yashoda Hospitals will provide Rs 12.20 crore for infrastructure development for pre-primary, Class 6 and Class 7 facilities at Mandal Parishad Primary School Subhash Nagar, Uppal.