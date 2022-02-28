Ramzan 2022: Holy month only a month away

Abu Dhabi: The month of Sha’ban is likely to begin on March 4, 2022, according to Islamic scholars, and serves as a reminder that Ramzan is just around the corner – only a month away.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the crescent moon — which indicates the beginning of the Hijri month— of Sha’ban can be observed on Thursday, March 3. Therefore, Friday, March 4, will be Sha’ban 1.

Jarwan on January 4, said that the holy month of Ramzan 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on April 2, 2022.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays in UAE will be from Ramzaan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.