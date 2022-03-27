Ramzan 2022: Saudi announces working hours for private-sector employees

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the Ramzan working hours for private-sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan 2022 -1443.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) on Saturday tweeted that the work timings would be six hours for private-sector employees every day.

ساعات عمل القطاع الخاص خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، تقبل الله من الجميع الصيام والقيام وصالح الأعمال. pic.twitter.com/9ahwkgTviJ — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) March 25, 2022

On March 23, the Ministry of Education has approved the revised timing of all public and private schools in the Kingdom for Ramzan.

The private and public schools will begin between 9 am and 10 am, depending on each school, “according to the flexible system”. Each class hour will last a total of 35 minutes.

#تعليم_الرياض يعتمد زمن بدء اليوم الدراسي لشهر رمضان المبارك لهذا العام 1443هـ، بعد التنسيق مع إدارة مرور منطقة الرياض . pic.twitter.com/CIOuWE4djK — إدارة تعليم الرياض (@MOE_RYH) March 24, 2022

When is the first day of Ramzan 2022?

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called for sighting the crescent of Ramzan on Friday evening April 1 to determine the start of the lunar month.

According to astronomical calculations, the first day of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramzan is expected to last 30 days until May 1.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.