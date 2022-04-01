Ramzan 2022 to start on Saturday in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, has been sighted in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the moon sighting committee announced on Friday.

Therefore, Friday, April 1, was the last day of the month of Shaban, and the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2, while taraweeh prayers will begin on April 1, after Isha prayers.

Tomorrow, Saturday 2 April 2022 is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in #UAE. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 1, 2022

The moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) after Maghreb prayers and confirmed the presence of the crescent moon, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Therefore, Friday was the last and 29th day of Shaban 1443 Hijri.

Earlier this month, the Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the crescent moon — said that Ramzan was set to begin on April 2.

Ramzan will begin in Oman on Sunday, however, after a moon-sighting committee did not spot the crescent, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Friday.