Ramzan 2022 to start on Saturday in UAE

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 1st April 2022 10:48 pm IST
Ramzan 2022 to start on Saturday in UAE
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, has been sighted in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the moon sighting committee announced on Friday.

Therefore, Friday, April 1, was the last day of the month of Shaban, and the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2, while taraweeh prayers will begin on April 1, after Isha prayers.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia announces first day of Ramzan 2022

The moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) after Maghreb prayers and confirmed the presence of the crescent moon, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

MS Education Academy

Therefore, Friday was the last and 29th day of Shaban 1443 Hijri.

Earlier this month, the Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the crescent moon — said that Ramzan was set to begin on April 2.

Ramzan will begin in Oman on Sunday, however, after a moon-sighting committee did not spot the crescent, the Oman News Agency  (ONA) reported on Friday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button