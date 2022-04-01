Ramzan 2022: UAE moon-sighting committee to meet today

Abu Dhabi: The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet on Friday, April 1, Shaban 29, after Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramzan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The committee will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, along with a number of senior officials.

The Shariah courts nationwide will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the Moon-Sighting Committee with the findings.

The UAE on Wednesday updated COVID-19 protocols for worshippers in mosques ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) took to Twitter to announce the updated guidelines for worshippers in the country.

Th Taraweeh prayers can be held in mosques and chapels throughout Ramzan given that a social distance of 1 metre is maintained between worshippers. During the last 10 nights of Ramzan, Tahajjud prayers will also be held from midnight onwards at mosques across the UAE subject to guidelines.

The updated guidelines for Ramzan include allowing women to pray in mosques, keeping a physical distance of one metre between worshippers.

On March 14, NCEMA had announced that iftar tents would be permitted across the country this Ramzan after a gap of two years.