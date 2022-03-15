Ramzan 2022: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced the Ramzan working hours for private-sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday tweeted that the work timings would be reduced by two hours for private-sector employees every day.

#MOHRE reduces working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan by two hours daily.

On March 3, 2022, the UAE government announced the Ramadan working times for public sector employees.

The working hours would be from 9 am until 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am until midday on Fridays.

The first day of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramzan is expected to last 30 days until May 1.

Eid-Al-Fitr is expected to be on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramzaan 29 until Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.