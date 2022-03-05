Ramzan 2022: UAE announces working hours for public sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has announced the Ramzan working hours for public sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramzan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The working hours would be from 9 am until 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am until midday on Fridays.

The government also announced flexible working hours and remote work options for public sector employees on Fridays. Entities can give employees these options, provided the workflow is not affected. The option to work remotely can be granted to a maximum of 40 per cent of employees within the entity for Friday.

Those working remotely will need to obtain prior approvals from the relevant authorities. In addition, this option can be given only to employees who do not need to be physically present in the office. Priority will be given to government employees who live far from their workplace or have exceptional circumstances.

When is the first day of Ramzan 2022?

The first day of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022, Arabia Weather reported.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramzan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24 am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Makkah after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramzan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in all Arab countries.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan and Eid-ul-fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.