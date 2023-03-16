Ramzan 2023: UAE announces remote work on Fridays for public sector employees

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday approved remote working for federal government employees on Fridays during the holy month of Ramzan.

The new directive approved by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will see 70 percent of federal government employees working remotely on Fridays.

Also Read Ramzan 2023: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

The remaining 30 percent will still be required to go to the office on Fridays, although all employees will work reduced hours during Ramzan in the UAE.

As per the same announcement, students at universities and public schools must also attend their classes remotely on Fridays, subject to physical exams that are scheduled for certain dates.

Also Read Ramzan 2023: UAE announces working hours for federal employees

This step comes within the framework of ensuring more flexibility in official working hours, taking into account the social dimension during the holy month.

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moon-sighting committee.

Under the directives of the UAE President, official working hours for Abu Dhabi Government employees on Fridays during Ramadan will be 70 per cent remote and 30 per cent in office; and 100 per cent remote for government universities and schools, considering prescheduled exams pic.twitter.com/MCURGXHnrv — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 15, 2023