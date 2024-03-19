Ramzan 2024: 10 Trending Sehri spots to explore in Hyderabad

During Ramzan, Hyderabad becomes a bustling hub of activity, especially during Sehri and Iftar. With the city’s rich culinary heritage and diverse gastronomic offerings, Hyderabadis are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting the perfect spot to indulge in Sehri and Iftar.

From traditional eateries serving mouth-watering Haleems, Kheema Khichi and Nihari to modern cafes offering innovative twists on classic dishes, the options are endless. Delving into the city’s vibrant food scene, we’ve meticulously curated a list of the top and trending Sehri spots of Hyderabad.

Sehri combos in Hyderabad are typically a mix of kebabs, rotis and rice, a dal and a main course curry. These restaurants across the city offer an array of mouth-watering offerings such as Khichdi, Khatta, Pathar ka Gosht, Kheema, Tamate ka Cut, Talewa Gosht, Gurda Kaleji Fry, and more.

Authentic Hyderabad Sehri Food (Image Source: Zest Of Hyderabad Instagram)

So, if you’re in Hyderabad during Ramzan, scroll down and check out this list to enjoy the best Sehri experience the city has to offer. Here’s quick list.

Much-Hyped Sehri Spots In Hyderabad

1. Meraj’s Palm Arabiana

Location — Shamshabad

2. Dine Hill

Location — Masab Tank and Banjara Hills

3. Peshawar

Location — Lakdikapul

4. Maks Kitchen

Location — Mehdipatnam

5. Biryaniwalla & Co

Location — Banjara Hills Road No 3

6. Kholanis

Location — Banjara Hills Road No 10

7. Shadaab

Location — Charminar

8. Hotel Nayaab

Location — Nayapul, Chatta Bazaar

9. Deccan Kitchen

Location — Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

10. Mandaar

Location — Yousuf Tekri, Toli Chowki

Sehri At Ramzan Expos

In addition to the listed spots, Ramzan expos across Hyderabad offer another option to enjoy Sehri amidst a bustling atmosphere of celebrations and community. These expos often extend their operating hours till Sehri timings, allowing visitors to explore a wide array of stalls offering everything from succulent kebabs and aromatic biryanis to desserts.

Well, Hyderabad’s culinary landscape is vast and ever-evolving. Despite our efforts to compile a comprehensive list, there is still a room for discovery of more hidden gems. If you know of any additional spots that deserve a mention, we encourage you to share them in the comments section below.