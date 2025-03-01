Ramzan 2025: List of 5 easy and tasty Hyderabadi dishes for sehri

Ramzan is when Hyderabad truly comes alive, transforming into a city that never sleeps. As the streets glow under the soft lights of mosques and the aroma of freshly prepared delicacies fill the air, there is a unique energy that binds the community together. At the heart of the exciting Ramzan experience is Sehri, a meal that is not just about nourishment but also about tradition. In Hyderabad, sehri is a beautiful blend of time-honoured recipes, rich flavors and carefully chosen ingredients.

Every household has different traditional dishes that are a staple in sehris all month long. As Hyderabad gears up to have its first sehri tomorrow, Siasat.com has curated a list of five traditional dishes that are a go-to for many families. These timeless favourites have been part of Hyderabadi households for generations. So, read on to see if your favourite dish made the list or to simply get inspiration for your first sehri of the month.

5 dishes that make a perfect Hyderabadi sehri

1. Khichdi, Kheema and Khatta– The classic trio

This wholesome trio might be a Ramzan staple in most Hyderabadi homes. It consists of soft-cooked rice and daal khichdi, paired with spiced kheema and a tangy tamarind-based khatta. Together, they create a balanced meal which is light on the stomach yet full of flavours and nutrients to keep you energized throughout the fast.

Image Source: Instagram

2. Khatti Dal and Talawa Ghosht – A comforting combination

A true Hyderabadi favourite, this combo cannot be missed in Ramzan. The tanginess from the dal paired with the fried soft mutton, offers beautiful flavours. It is best enjoyed with rice.

Talawa Ghosht (Image Source: Instagram)

3. Khagina and roti- The quick option

When you miss the alarm and scramble to complete your sehri before the Adhaan goes off, Khagina is the way to go. Prepared within 10 minutes, Khagina is scrambled egg loaded with onions, green chillis and coriander.

Image Source: Instagram

4. Tamate ki Chutney- The versatile dish

Tamate ki chutney is a dish which pairs well with every Hyderabadi curry like phalli (beans), shaami shikampur, omelette or kheema. It can be eaten as a standalone dish with rice or roti too.

Image Source: Instagram/ Butter over Bae

5. Kaleji Gurda- A power packed breakfast

Kaleji Gurda (liver and kidney fry) is rich and iron-packed, which makes it essential for a long day of fasting in Ramzan. It has been part of Hyderabadi kitchens for generations because of its ability to provide nutrients along with delicious flavours.

Image Source: Youtube/ Delicious Bowl

What is your favourite Hyderabadi dish to have for sehri? Comment down below.