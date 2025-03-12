Ramzan 2025: Where to shop for Eid in Hyderabad

We are well into Ramzan and it is important to get a head start on your Eid shopping before the rush takes over. Hyderabad’s markets are already bustling with shoppers searching for the perfect festive outfits, shimmering accessories and fragrant attars. From the timeless gallis of Charminar to exclusive expos bringing together the latest fashion trends, the city offers a shopping experience like no other in Ramzan.

Whether you are looking for traditional outfits, affordable ensembles or luxury designer pieces, Hyderabad has something for everyone. This guide by Siasat.com rounds up the best shopping destinations for Eid 2025.

Best Ramzan markets in Hyderabad for shopping

1. Laad Bazar

Located near Charminar, Laad Bazar can be considered the heart of Eid shopping. While it is famous for its beautiful collection of lac bangles and Khada Dupattas, this historic market also offers unstitched materials, embroidered sarees, readymade dresses, sherwanis and traditional Hyderabadi jewellery.

Siasat.com recommends- When in Laad Bazar, you cannot miss Farhan Silk Creations for unstitched material, Sidra Collection and Kakaji Wedding Mall for readymade dresses, Kasat and Afzal Miya Karchobwale for intricate laces and Paras Jewellers for jewellery.

2. Pathergatti

Stretching from Madina Building to Charminar, Pathergatti is a shopper’s paradise for those looking for affordable yet stylish Eid fits. Lined with wholesale shops, this market is the go-to place for unstitched dress materials, ready-made dresses and accessories.

Siasat.com recommends- For readymade dresses and sarees, visit Zohra Suits and Sarees, Kashish, Meenaz, Zam Zam Textiles and Muntaha Designer. Maqdoom Bros Designer is a good choice for men’s wear. For imported Abayas and modest wear, Shahran Market is a must-visit.

3. Abids

Abids is a favourite among those who want a mix of classic elegance and modern style for Eid. From well-known clothing stores to roadside stalls offering budget-friendly fashion, Abids caters to every kind of shopper. Go here if you want designer wear dresses, daily wear fashion, footwear, jewellery and perfumes.

Siasat.com recommends- To shop for bridal and designer wear visit Kusum, Gianey’s, Meena Bazaar, Kashish and Nisa. To shop for footwear visit Metro, Payal Footwear and Hollywood and visit Calishop, Habiba’s Boutique and Siyab Lawn for Pakistani daily-wear dresses. For fragrances visit Haramain Perfumes, Ajmal and Al-Hind Perfumes.

5. Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam

While not really big markets, these two areas are home to some of the best fashion stores in Hyderabad. If you are looking for imported Abayas, Pakistani suits, exclusive perfumes and designer dresses, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki should be on your Eid shopping list.

Siasat.com recommends- In Mehdipatnam, must-visit Zara House, RS Brothers, Chennai Shopping Mall, Pakeeza Anchal, Adaa, Aza Designers and The Perfume Valley. In Tolichowki, visit Rizwan Dresses Extn, Akku Tex, Haramain Perfumes, Nisa XLU, Rahman Collection, Khurana’s and Kashish.

6. Ramzan Expos

While Hyderabad’s traditional markets are always a favourite, Ramzan expos have become the go-to for shopping in recent years. From trendy Pakistani outfits to unique accessories- shoppers can find everything here in under one roof.

Some of the most exciting expos gracing Hyderabad this year are-

Jashn-E-Bazaar (March 14-16) Gulmohar Expo- Raunaq-E-Ramzan (March 10-16) Daawat-E-Ramzaan (March 14-28) Rainbow Shopping Festival (February 27- March 31) District Bazaar (March 18-28)

Where are you going to shop for Eid this year? Comment below.