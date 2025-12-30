Ramzan 2026: Applications open to provide Iftar meals at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Makkah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has opened applications for companies and factories seeking to provide Iftar meals to fasting worshippers during Ramadan 1447 AH/2026.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to regulate Iftar services and enhance the quality of meals offered to pilgrims and worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

According to the authority, the call is limited to qualified companies and factories wishing to supply and operate Iftar services inside the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. It clarified that the announcement does not include permits for Iftar spreads and applies only to food supply and operational entities.

Requirements for applicants include:

A valid commercial registration covering catering or food services

A valid municipal licence or approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for an operating facility in Makkah or Madinah

A physical operating site in Makkah or Madinah, supported by proof of ownership or a documented lease agreement

A clean public health record with no violations

Compliance with the approved visual identity of the project

Adherence to authority-approved meal components

The capacity to supply a minimum of 10,000 meals per day

The authority said the document submission period began on Rajab 7, 1447 AH, and will continue until 10 Rajab 1447 AH, urging interested entities to ensure all conditions are met within the specified timeframe.

It added that the initiative reflects its commitment to organising Iftar activities inside the Two Holy Mosques while ensuring high-quality meals that meet the highest food safety standards, providing a safe and dignified experience for those fasting during Ramzan.

Applications can be submitted through the official portal.