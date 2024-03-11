Ramzan in India: Moon sighting committee to meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan also known as Moon sighting committee is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting on March 11, 2023, at 6:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The meeting will be held at Hussaini Building, Muazzam Jahi Market, under the supervision of Maulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan.

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are urged to actively participate in the crucial gathering. Additionally, individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9866112393, 9849879426, 9000008138, or 24603597.

In preparation for the meeting, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has ensured adequate arrangements for the sighting of the crescent moon, aiming to facilitate the swift acquisition of accurate information regarding the commencement of Ramzan in India.

Ramzan in India

The date for the beginning of Ramzan in India will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon. If it is sighted today, then the holy month in India will begin tomorrow; else, it will start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities in India have completed their preparations for Ramzan.

During the month, most of the business establishments remain open beyond their normal hours. Almost all restaurants in Hyderabad are gearing up with special menus for ‘Sehri’ and haleem.

Ramzan in Saudi Arabia

While in India, the moon sighting committees are gearing up for the meeting today, In Saudi Arabia, Ramzan began today as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

In other Middle East countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ramzan will begin today.

The date for the beginning of the fasting month is determined by both lunar calculations and the sighting of the new moon. The sighting of a crescent moon heralds the beginning of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Hyderabad is one of the major cities where the Ruet-e-Hilal committee organizes a meeting of its members to determine and announce the sighting of the moon and the start date of Ramzan in India.