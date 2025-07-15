‘Ramzan mein Ram, Diwali mein Ali hai’: Amaal Mallik clears air on his statement on Islam

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has issued a clarification after receiving backlash over comments he made about religion during a recent podcast interview.

Amaal, known for hits like “Sooraj Dooba Hai” and “Chale Aana”, opened up about a past relationship where his girlfriend ended things due to his religion and profession. The singer revealed that the girl, broke up with him because her family did not approve of his Muslim identity and career in music.

Amaal Mallik issues clarification

Following this, parts of his interview went viral, and some netizens accused him of speaking against a particular community. Addressing the controversy, Amaal took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air. He wrote:

“For every one coming up with lovely articles & headlines about how I have spoken against a community you all are completely wrong. I spoke about my choices as an individual born to a Muslim father & a Hindu mother. It’s a secular mindset that I go wherever I find peace, whether it’s a mosque a mandir or a church. I don’t think some people understand that we are all Indians first before we wear any religious or spiritual badge…

He further wrote, “To all my fellow indians that felt bad about certain comments I’m sorry for that, but I come from a simple understanding of life. Just remember – ‘Ramzan’ mein RAM and ‘Diwali’ mein ALI hai. So don’t let the news blindside you and overlook my actual conversation and sentiments. I am being subjected to a lot of mudslinging and by using my statements from a podcast, idiots on the internet want to create commmunal disharmony. Don’t fall for it. Love to all”

The Jai Ho composer emphasized that his statements were being misused to stir communal tension.

In the interview, the singer also revealed that there’s no I of Islam in him. He said, “I don’t follow the religion to the T. I am the least religious guy. I believe in Karma. We neutrally respect every religion.”

Amaal Mallik, who comes from a celebrated musical lineage, being the son of Daboo Malik and brother of Armaan Malik, continues to be one of the most prominent young composers in the industry.