Ramzan price surge: The season of faith and financial strain

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, the festive spirit is in the air. Markets are bustling, homes are being prepared, and mosques are gearing up for special prayers and gatherings. However, amid this fervor, a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities is causing concern for many. Fruits, oil, sugar, and even staple items like Chana Dal and wheat have seen a significant price surge, making it harder for families to plan their Iftar meals without feeling the financial pinch.

Soaring price of fruits

The saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” might not hold true this Ramzan—not because people don’t want to stay healthy, but because apples, along with other fruits, have become costlier. Traditionally, fruits hold a special place in Ramzan meals. After a long day of fasting, people break their fast with dates and fresh fruits, which provide natural sugars and essential nutrients to rejuvenate the body.

However, this year, the surge in fruit prices is making it difficult for people to afford them in the same quantity as before. The price of pomegranates, for instance, has jumped to Rs 30 per piece from Rs 20 while grapes now cost Rs 80 per kg instead of the earlier Rs 60. The price of apples ranges between Rs. 30 to Rs. 35 apiece. Oranges and sweet oranges, both popular choices for fruit salads and fresh juices, have also become expensive.

“Prices always go up before Ramzan, but this year, the increase is sharper than usual,” says Mohammad Arif, a fruit vendor at Moazzam Jahi Market. “With just a few days left for Ramzan, we expect prices to rise further as demand surges,” he says.

The biggest hit, however, is on dates—a staple for breaking fasts. The popular Saudi Arabian dates are being sold for Rs 300 per half kg, while the premium Iranian Kimia dates, known for their rich taste and soft texture, are priced between Rs 150 to Rs 300 per box of 400 gm. For many families who consume dates throughout the month, this increase will add up to a significant expense.

Staple food items get expensive

It’s not just fruits that are burning a hole in consumers’ pockets. Other essential food items have also witnessed a steep rise in prices. Chana Dal, a key ingredient in many Ramzan dishes, is now Rs 10 costlier per kg. Sugar prices have risen by Rs 5, while edible oil, another necessity, has become dearer. A 5-litre can of Gold Drop is being sold at Rs. 720 in wholesale and Rs. 730 in retail. Last year it was just Rs. 540. The price is expected to go up further in Ramzan. There is also a big jump in wheat atta rates. Dry fruits have also registered a big hike.

“These price hikes will directly impact the cost of popular Ramzan delicacies like Haleem,” says Mohd Fazal Ahmed of Sadaf General Store, Red Hills. Haleem, a high-protein dish made from wheat, lentils, and meat, is a favorite during Ramzan, especially in Hyderabad. Given the rising costs of ingredients, people are expecting that famous brands like Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and Subhan Bakery will increase the price of their haleem this year.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the ongoing bird flu scare, which may discourage people from consuming chicken. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for mutton haleem, pushing up mutton prices further.

A race to stock up

With the steady increase in prices, many people have started purchasing essential commodities in bulk. Grocery stores and supermarkets are witnessing an influx of customers trying to stock up on food items before prices climb even higher.

“A lot of people buy in bulk before Ramzan because they know prices will rise as the month progresses. Some malls and wholesale stores are offering discounts on large purchases, which is helping buyers save some money,” says Abdul Raheem, a regular shopper at Begum Bazaar.

For those who distribute food packages as part of their zakat (charity), the price surge poses another challenge. Every year, many well-off families prepare ration kits for the underprivileged, containing rice, pulses, sugar, oil, and other essentials.

Mosques undergoing renovations

While markets are seeing a rush of shoppers, mosques are also preparing for Ramzan in their way. Many mosques are undergoing refurbishments to accommodate the increased number of worshippers who will attend Taraweeh prayers and other religious gatherings. Most mosques are going in for a fresh coat of whitewash and paint.

In Red Hills, the Teen Posh Mosque is installing a new air conditioning system to beat the summer heat. Given that Ramzan this year falls during warmer months, many mosques are making similar arrangements to ensure that worshippers can pray comfortably.

Faith and financial burden

For many Muslims, Ramzan is not just about fasting but also about reflection, charity, and strengthening their faith. However, with the rising cost of food and essentials, balancing religious observances with financial constraints is becoming a challenge.

Low-income families, in particular, are finding it difficult to manage their expenses. While some NGOs and charitable organizations distribute free Iftar meals, not everyone has access to such support.

Despite the financial burden, the spirit of Ramzan remains strong. Communities come together to help those in need, sharing meals, and continuing traditions that have been passed down for generations. For many, the essence of the holy month lies not in lavish feasts but in the values of patience, gratitude, and generosity.

While the rising prices may test people’s budgets, they will not diminish the essence of Ramzan – a time of faith, family, and giving.