Ramzan recap: Sana to Gauahar, how stars mark this holy month

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited and auspicious months of Islamic calender, Ramzan is around the corner and preparations among the Muslims across the world have already begun. The month-long religious festival sees people observing fast (Roza) every day, from wee hours of the day until sunset.
Ramadan 2022 Dates
In India, Ramadan 2022 is expected to begin on 2nd April and end on 2nd May with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day.
While the joyous month is just a couple of days away, let’s have a quick recap of how our favourite stars from the industry celebrated this holy month in the past through their social media.
1. Hina Khan
Television diva and former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan celebrates the holy month with great zeal and enthusiasm. The actress keeps treating her fans followers with the inside glimpses of her sehri and iftar. Have a look at them below.
2. Sana Khan
Former actress Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor to follow the religious path in October 2020. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas. Though she away from showbiz, she never fails to update her fans about her daily routine through her social media posts including Islamic knowledge quotes.
3. Huma Qureshi
Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi her brother Saqib Saleem also observe Ramadan and fast during the holy month. According to Huma, this pious period is a time to reflect and improve yourself.
4. Gauahar Khan
Actress Gauahar Khan often shares photos of herself offering prayers and celebrating other Islamic festival with full zeal and fervour during Ramadan.
5. Aly Goni
Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Aly Goni too observes the holy month of Ramadan with great zeal. Last year, Jasmin joined Aly and his family in Jammu to help prepare Iftar’s feast. We got a glimpse of it through an adorable video which was shared by sister Ilham Goni on her Instagram account.
6. Aamna Sharif
TV actress Aamna Sharif, who was last seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, too fasts through the holy month of Ramzan. Last year, we got a sneak-peek into her Iftar feast at home through her Instagram account. The actress is seen praying in one of the pictures.
7. Sara Khan
Sara Khan made headlines with her stint recently in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. According to the actress, Ramzan is all about fasting and praying for forgiveness and also enjoying good food with friends and family, reports TOI.
8. Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim
Popular couple of telly ville Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim too celebrate Ramzan every year. The Sasural Simar Ka fame keeps her fans updated about the daily happenings during this month, from sehri to iftar rituals.