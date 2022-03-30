Ramzan recap: Sana to Gauahar, how stars mark this holy month

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited and auspicious months of Islamic calender, Ramzan is around the corner and preparations among the Muslims across the world have already begun. The month-long religious festival sees people observing fast (Roza) every day, from wee hours of the day until sunset.

In India, Ramadan 2022 is expected to begin on 2nd April and end on 2nd May with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day.

While the joyous month is just a couple of days away, let’s have a quick recap of how our favourite stars from the industry celebrated this holy month in the past through their social media.

1. Hina Khan

Television diva and former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan celebrates the holy month with great zeal and enthusiasm. The actress keeps treating her fans followers with the inside glimpses of her sehri and iftar. Have a look at them below.

2. Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor to follow the religious path in October 2020. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas. Though she away from showbiz, she never fails to update her fans about her daily routine through her social media posts including Islamic knowledge quotes.

The one who advises you & stops u from sinning is the one who truly loves you & cares for ur Akhirah.

Imagine having someone who cares so deeply for u that they want to protect your DEEN.

SubhanAllah ♥️#Ramadan2021 #sanakhan #islamicremider — Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanaak21) April 12, 2021

3. Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi her brother Saqib Saleem also observe Ramadan and fast during the holy month. According to Huma, this pious period is a time to reflect and improve yourself.

Chand Mubarak and Ramadan Mubarak ❤️ Let the month of fasting prayers good vibes love forgiveness gratitude begin pic.twitter.com/El7LNYZwQm — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 13, 2021

Fasting..Control over not just food n water but thoughts and desires .. A month to test inner resolve and bring greater clarity n calmness — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 2, 2014

4. Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan often shares photos of herself offering prayers and celebrating other Islamic festival with full zeal and fervour during Ramadan.

5. Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Aly Goni too observes the holy month of Ramadan with great zeal. Last year, Jasmin joined Aly and his family in Jammu to help prepare Iftar’s feast. We got a glimpse of it through an adorable video which was shared by sister Ilham Goni on her Instagram account.

6. Aamna Sharif

TV actress Aamna Sharif, who was last seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, too fasts through the holy month of Ramzan. Last year, we got a sneak-peek into her Iftar feast at home through her Instagram account. The actress is seen praying in one of the pictures.

7. Sara Khan

Sara Khan made headlines with her stint recently in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. According to the actress, Ramzan is all about fasting and praying for forgiveness and also enjoying good food with friends and family, reports TOI.

8. Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim

Popular couple of telly ville Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim too celebrate Ramzan every year. The Sasural Simar Ka fame keeps her fans updated about the daily happenings during this month, from sehri to iftar rituals.